‘Airwolf’ actor Jan-Michael Vincent dies; career derailed by drugs and alcohol

Jan-Michael Vincent was born in Denver on July 15, 1944 — his death certificate says 1945 — and grew up in Hanford in the central San Joaquin Valley, where his parents owned a billboard company. He told People magazine that he had little patience for an office job and that after high school graduation in 1963, when his father tried to strong-arm him into joining the business, “I put my surfboard in the car and left.”