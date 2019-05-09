Jerome Ackerman, who stood at the heart of L.A.'s Midcentury Modernism movement, dies at 99

Born Jan. 29, 1920, in Detroit to Louis Ackerman and Esther Greenberg, Ackerman enrolled as an art major at what’s now Wayne State University but left in 1941 to serve in the military during World War II. He married Evelyn Lipton, a fellow art student, in 1948, and returned to Wayne State in 1949 with financial aid from the GI Bill. The next step was graduate school at New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, where he received a master of fine arts degree in 1952.