John Giumarra Jr., grape industry giant who battled Cesar Chavez, dies at 78

But that 1970 union victory would prove to be the last. When the three-year contract between the UFW and Giumarra expired in 1973, the union couldn’t win an election. They tried in 1977 and lost. In 2005, farmworkers at Giumarra Vineyards rejected the UFW again, another huge blow to the union. The last attempt by the UFW was partly fueled by the deaths of several farmworkers who died of heatstrokes while working at a Giumarra vineyard and the grower’s tendency to make workers pack grapes on their knees.