Josine Ianco-Starrels, curator who helped shape L.A. art scene, dies at 92

Born in Bucharest on Oct. 17, 1926, Ianco-Starrels was the daughter of Marcel Janco, an artist, architect and founder of Dada, an anarchic art movement that erupted in Zurich as World War I began. (German writers changed the spelling of his last name and the new version stuck, but Josine kept the original spelling.) Janco was part of a prosperous family, but he was also Jewish.