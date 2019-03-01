Katherine Helmond, affable matriarch of ‘Soap’ and ‘Who’s the Boss?’, dies at 89

“I’d really like to show women my age — who’ve had children grow up or lost husbands or retired after working all their lives — that there are options. There are choices. We don't have to just sit around and be invisible. Women have been brought up to be passive, accepting, not come forward and play a major role in life. And with age, there's a tendency to revert to that — to pull back, recede. I don’t think it's advisable or admirable.”