Mark Hollis, lead singer for art-rock band Talk Talk, dies at 64

“Musically he was a genius and it was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him,” Webb wrote on his Rustin Man band page on Monday. “I have not seen Mark for many years, but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas. He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”