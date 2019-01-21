Nathan Glazer, sociologist and founding 'neo-conservative,' dies at 95

The book was published in 1963 to immediate and continuing debate over its refutation of a blended society, over the authors' belief that black people's struggles could not be blamed on discrimination alone and that black people would eventually achieve the kinds of advances enjoyed by immigrant populations. “Melting Pot” has been widely taught, and remains a standard reference for urban and ethnic studies, whether the subject has been civil rights, education or city politics. Glazer, a chronic re-assessor, questioned his assumptions in a 1970 reissue of the book and after. He had hoped for a post-ethnic, post-racial country, but in a 1997 release, “We Are All Multiculturalists Now,” Glazer resigned himself to multiculturalism, infuriating conservatives but bringing praise from others.