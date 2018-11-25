Ricky Jay, magician with appearances in ‘Boogie Nights’ and ‘Magnolia,’ dies at 72

Legendary magician Ricky Jay, who has appeared in films including “Boogie Nights” and “Magnolia,” has died, according to Variety. He was 72.
The famed sleight-of-hand artist died of natural causes on Saturday in Los Angeles, the entertainment outlet has reported.
Jay’s career in acting spanned decades, with appearances in “Deadwood” and “Tomorrow Never Dies,” according to IMDb. He also wrote and gave lectures on the art of magic, with presentations at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and Princeton University, according to his website.
He was profiled by the New Yorker in 1993, in an article titled “Secrets of the Magus,” which described him as “perhaps the most gifted sleight-of-hand artist alive.”
“He was one of a kind. We will never see the likes of him again,” Jay’s manager, Winston Simone, told Variety.