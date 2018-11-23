Olivia Hooker, one of the last survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, dies at 103

Hooker was among the first black women to serve in the Coast Guard and retired as an associate professor of psychology at Fordham University in New York. But at the time of her death on Wednesday at 103, she had also become one of the last known survivors of the Tulsa race massacre and an enduring witness to what is often regarded as the deadliest episode of racial violence in American history — and one that was long an afterthought in history texts, if mentioned at all.