Thad Cochran, longtime Mississippi lawmaker dies at 81

During his second stint as Appropriations Committee chairman starting in 2015, Cochran continued working to send money to Mississippi. He and the state's other Republican senator, Roger Wicker, successfully pushed to get a national historic landmark designation for the home of Medgar Evers, the Mississippi NAACP leader who was assassinated in 1963 outside the house in Jackson. The ranch-style home operates as a museum. When it gained landmark designation in January 2017, it became eligible for grants and tax credits.