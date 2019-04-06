O'Jays co-founder William Carvan Isles II dies at 78

Noted for his supple baritone, Isles was featured on such notable songs by the O’Jays as “Lonely Drifter” in 1963 and “Lipstick Traces” in 1965. He quit the group soon thereafter and married the woman who would be his wife for 52 years, Laural. But Isles didn’t turn his back on music for long. According to son Duane, Isles worked as the O’Jays’ tour manager from 1971 to 1974, a time that saw the group score such hits as “Back Stabbers,” “Love Train” and “For the Love of Money.”