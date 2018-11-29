‘So You Think You Can Dance’ champion Hannahlei Cabanilla returns home to perform in Orange County

Cabanilla has been watching “So You Think You Can Dance” since the first season, but she had to wait until she turned 18 to audition. Ever since her first performance on the show, when judge Vanessa Hudgens told Cabanilla that she made her proud to be Filipina, she was a crowd favorite, and she ended up being one of the front-runners until the very end, when she was crowned America’s Favorite Dancer.