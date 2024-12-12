Inside a Syrian prison in post-Assad Damascus

Foreign correspondent Nabih Bulos walks through the notorious Syrian military detention center Branch 215 in Damascus. The center first gained international infamy after a regime defector under the pseudonym of Caesar released tens of thousands of photos in 2014 of deceased prisoners tortured in its dungeons.