Freddie Freeman gives ankle injury update after NLCS Game 1 win against the Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about his ankle injury, playing with the pain and the team’s NLCS Game 1 win against the New York Mets.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.