Freddie Freeman gives ankle injury update after NLCS Game 1 win against the Mets

By Mark E. PottsSenior Editor for Video 
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman talks about his ankle injury, playing with the pain and the team’s NLCS Game 1 win against the New York Mets.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

