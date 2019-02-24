For victims of hate crimes, Jussie Smollett case is a giant betrayal

In 2017, the city of Miami reported no hate crimes and Miami-Dade County reported one. Of 28 law enforcement agencies the FBI requested numbers from in Mississippi, just one reported any crimes at all and cited only one incident. Charlottesville, Va., which in 2017 was the site of one of the largest hate-group gatherings in recent decades — a white supremacist rally at which a counter-protester was killed — reported only one hate crime that year.