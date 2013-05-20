Westboro Baptist Church defector

At age 25, Libby Phelps decided she couldn't take any more and fled her family's Westboro Baptist Church -- notorious for its strident anti-gay picketing at funerals for American troops. She says she didn't know what gay meant when, at a young age, she started taking part in the demonstrations. Now her parents have all but disowned her. She's married and moving on with her life but still struggling to come to grips with a wrenching past. Read "Defector from anti-gay church struggles with her past"