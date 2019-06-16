Lesson from a pre-Roe vs. Wade experience: Men cannot be silent on abortion rights

In the aftermath of conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment, bills restricting abortions have been introduced in many states, hoping they will prompt the Supreme Court to reverse Roe vs. Wade. Last month, Alabama enacted legislation that bans almost all abortions. Alabama doctors convicted of performing abortions could be sentenced to as much as 99 years in prison, and some academics have argued that if the law is upheld, men could be prosecuted under it while women are exempt from criminal punishment. So-called “heartbeat” legislation that could prohibit abortions after six to eight weeks has been passed in several states including Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Ohio. In each of the states, men opposed to abortion controlled the debates and the votes in the legislatures.