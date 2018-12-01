Alaskans remain on edge as aftershocks follow 7.0 quake

Some of the most severe damage was to the major highway heading north out of Anchorage and connecting bedroom communities and smaller, more rugged small towns in the Matanuska and Susitna valleys. By Friday, aerial images had begun circulating of enormous chunks of highway sloughed off across all three lanes. The situation created havoc for commuters stuck in town, unable to pick up children or assess damage to their homes. Traffic began crawling after a detour route was established, but the damage left one of the state’s main corridors barely operable.