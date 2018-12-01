Alaskans remain on edge as aftershocks follow 7.0 quake

Residents of south central Alaska remained on edge Saturday, one day after a powerful earthquake struck the most populous area of the state. Throughout Friday evening and into Saturday morning, aftershocks continued rattling the region.
Officials and emergency responders are still assessing damage to infrastructure, buildings and utilities, with disruptions expected to last for days. Schools have already been shut down in Anchorage through Tuesday to allow for building inspections.
Some of the most severe damage was to the major highway heading north out of Anchorage and connecting bedroom communities and smaller, more rugged small towns in the Matanuska and Susitna valleys. By Friday, aerial images had begun circulating of enormous chunks of highway sloughed off across all three lanes. The situation created havoc for commuters stuck in town, unable to pick up children or assess damage to their homes. Traffic began crawling after a detour route was established, but the damage left one of the state’s main corridors barely operable.
“Major road closures and delays will continue for the next several days. Stay off the roads unless necessary,” the Anchorage Police Department advised Saturday morning.
Other roads in Anchorage and farther flung towns also saw severe damage, and thousands remain without power on a day with temperatures below freezing and snow in the forecast.
Still, there is a palpable sense of relief in Alaska over what did not happen. There are no reports of deaths from the earthquake. Hospitals in Anchorage said they were seeing minor injuries, but primarily from clean-up efforts, such as cuts from broken glass. The Fire Department reported a small number of structure fires shortly after the quake, but with the residents already evacuated because of the temblor, they were safe.
Much of the city’s resilience is the legacy of the Good Friday earthquake of 1964, which destroyed chunks of Anchorage, then caused a far deadlier tsunami that destroyed towns throughout a broad swath of Alaska. Building codes are strict, school children are drilled on what to do in seismic events, and preparedness is a mainstay in many people’s daily lives.
“This is Anchorage. We’re Alaskans. We get disaster, we know how to do this,” said Police Chief Justin Doll.
Hughes is a special correspondent.