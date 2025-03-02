Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Burbank, L.A. area

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Sunday evening at 10:13 p.m. Pacific time in Burbank, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Moderate shaking was felt in Burbank, according to the USGS, and light shaking was reported throughout Los Angeles and in Long Beach.

A Burbank police watch commander reported feeling a small quake but said there were no reports of damage or calls from residents as of about 10:30 p.m.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Glendale, four miles from Beverly Hills and four miles from West Hollywood.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

