Judge throws out Trump executive order and restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic

By Associated Press
Mar 30, 2019 | 10:30 AM
| Anchorage, Alaska
The floating drill rig Kulluk in Alaska's Kiliuda Bay on Jan. 7, 2013. (James Brooks / Kodiak Daily Mirror)

A federal judge in Alaska says President Trump exceeded his authority when he reversed a ban on offshore drilling in vast parts of the Arctic Ocean and dozens of canyons in the Atlantic Ocean.

In a ruling late Friday, U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason threw out Trump’s executive order that overturned the ban implemented by President Obama.

The drilling bans were a key part of Obama’s environmental legacy. Trump reversed them in April 2017.

A message on the matter left Saturday for the Department of Justice was not immediately returned.

Gleason said presidents have the power under a federal law to remove certain lands from development, but could not revoke those removals.

