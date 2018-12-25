An 8-year-old Guatemalan child dies in U.S. custody on Christmas Day, just weeks after a similar death

An 8-year-old Guatemalan boy died early on Christmas Day in the custody of U.S. immigration authorities, the second death in less than three weeks of a child in detention.
The death, announced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, comes against the backdrop of bitter battles over immigration policy and a partial government shutdown over President Trump’s demand for $5-billion for a border wall.
The 8-year-old, who had been detained earlier along with his father, died shortly after midnight Tuesday at a New Mexico hospital, the CBP said in a statement. The boy showed “signs of potential illness” on Monday and was taken to a hospital in Alamogordo but released after being given medication for a cold and fever, the agency said.
Returned to the hospital Monday evening with nausea and vomiting, the boy died hours later, according to the CBP, which said an investigation had been launched into the circumstances.
The case appeared strikingly similar to that of 7-year-old Jakelin Caal, who died Dec. 7 after being taken into the custody of the Border Patrol. Her body was returned to her native Guatemala for burial on Sunday.