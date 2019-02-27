Coast Guard officer accused of drafting hit list of Democrats is indicted

Prosecutors also say Hasson drew up what appeared to be a computer-spreadsheet hit list that included prominent Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco; Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York; and presidential hopefuls Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusssets, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Several network TV journalists — MSNBC's Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough and CNN's Chris Cuomo and Van Jones — also were mentioned.