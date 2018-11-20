Days of testimony about drugs and killings in 'El Chapo' trial seem to bore jurors

While others tapped their feet and stole glances at the clock, the defendant hung on his former deputy’s every word. Guzman watched Zambada Garcia intently as he spoke, looking away only to try to catch the eye of his wife, Emma Coronel, who mostly played with her hair and picked at her manicure, occasionally folding into herself with her head in her hands as prosecutor Gina Parlovecchio glossed the most gripping dramas to focus on the exact tonnage of a particular drug shipment or the per-kilo price that Guzman paid Zambada Garcia for cocaine he moved through his Mexico City “bodegas” between 2004 and 2008.