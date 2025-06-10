Mexico’s Sheinbaum refutes Noem’s allegation that she ‘encouraged’ violence in LA
-
-
- Share via
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem accused Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum of encouraging violent protests in Los Angeles.
- Sheinbaum called Noem’s accusation “absolutely false” and played a clip of remarks she made Monday, when she denounced violence and called on Mexicans to act peacefully.
MEXICO CITY — It began as a softball question Tuesday to President Trump in the Oval Office: Did he have any reaction to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s comments about the unrest in Los Angeles ?
“What did she say?” Trump asked.
“She condemned the violence in L.A.,” the reporter responded.
“I do too,” said Trump.
He then gave the floor to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.
“Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in L.A., and I condemn her for that,” Noem said. “She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on.”
The comments detonated like a cannon across the bow of U.S.-Mexico relations, reverberating on social media and on Mexican news channels.
Sheinbaum, who has worked hard to cultivate a constructive relationship with the Trump White House and met Noem in Mexico City in March, didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely false,” she wrote on X.
There is no public evidence to support Noem’s assertion.
Mexico’s president condemned violence in L.A. but stopped short of directly criticizing Trump administration and called for calm among Mexican citizens in California.
In her response on X Tuesday to Noem’s comments, Sheinbaum posted a 25-second clip from her remarks Monday at her morning news conference. The president repeatedly condemned violence while addressing the Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.
“We are not in agreement with violent acts as a form of protest,” Sheinbaum told reporters Monday. “The burning of patrol cars appears more like an act of provocation than of resistance. It should be clear: We condemn violence from wherever it comes.”
Sheinbaum added: “We call on the Mexican community to act in a peaceful manner and not to fall into provocations.”
In her response on X to Noem’s comments, Sheinbaum also reiterated her support for the estimated 11 million Mexican immigrants in the United States. The president has rejected both violence and raids as a solution to illegal immigration.
Scenes of mayhem and violence have emerged from the protests in Los Angeles. Who are the people clashing with law enforcement and fueling the unrest?
“Our position is and will continue being the defense of the honest, hard-working Mexicans who help the economy of the United States and their families in Mexico,” Sheinbaum wrote. “I am sure that dialogue and respect are the best route toward understanding among our people and our nations, and that this misunderstanding will be clarified.”
Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal contributed.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.