Mexico’s Sheinbaum refutes Noem’s allegation that she ‘encouraged’ violence in LA

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, meets Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum at the National Palace in Mexico City on March 28.

It began as a softball question Tuesday to President Trump in the Oval Office: Did he have any reaction to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s comments about the unrest in Los Angeles ?

“What did she say?” Trump asked.

“She condemned the violence in L.A.,” the reporter responded.

“I do too,” said Trump.

He then gave the floor to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in L.A., and I condemn her for that,” Noem said. “She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on.”

The comments detonated like a cannon across the bow of U.S.-Mexico relations, reverberating on social media and on Mexican news channels.

Sheinbaum, who has worked hard to cultivate a constructive relationship with the Trump White House and met Noem in Mexico City in March, didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely false,” she wrote on X.

There is no public evidence to support Noem’s assertion.

In her response on X Tuesday to Noem’s comments, Sheinbaum posted a 25-second clip from her remarks Monday at her morning news conference. The president repeatedly condemned violence while addressing the Los Angeles protests against immigration raids.

“We are not in agreement with violent acts as a form of protest,” Sheinbaum told reporters Monday. “The burning of patrol cars appears more like an act of provocation than of resistance. It should be clear: We condemn violence from wherever it comes.”

Sheinbaum added: “We call on the Mexican community to act in a peaceful manner and not to fall into provocations.”

In her response on X to Noem’s comments, Sheinbaum also reiterated her support for the estimated 11 million Mexican immigrants in the United States. The president has rejected both violence and raids as a solution to illegal immigration.

“Our position is and will continue being the defense of the honest, hard-working Mexicans who help the economy of the United States and their families in Mexico,” Sheinbaum wrote. “I am sure that dialogue and respect are the best route toward understanding among our people and our nations, and that this misunderstanding will be clarified.”

Special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez Vidal contributed.