'El Chapo' trial is treated as a nuclear and conventional terrorism target

The strike team arrays rucksacks of gadgets around a small plastic banquet table just inside the building’s tall glass facade, on the edge of the security line. Each guardsman is armed with a mobile lab and a toolkit of futuristic sensors that scan for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material, as well as explosives. Most of the scanning gear is so small it can slip inside a pocket, and so sensitive that the strike team can tell when a passerby is being treated for heart trouble or cancer.