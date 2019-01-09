'El Chapo' text messages to his wife — and mistress — revealed in court

The prosecution’s recipe for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s downfall was on full display in federal court Wednesday morning: turncoats, technology — and the notorious drug kingpin’s own paranoia.
The FBI was able to tap into scores of text messages Guzman, 61, sent in 2012 because the infamous Mexican drug lord had installed spyware on the phones of his wife, associates and a purported mistress. FBI agent Steven Marston told jurors in Guzman’s trial that the agency obtained warrants to intercept the messages, which offer scintillating evidence of Guzman’s leadership of the multibillion-dollar Sinaloa cartel.
The other key to the agency’s plan: turning the cartel’s technology guru, Cristian Rodriguez, into an FBI informant. Rodriguez had created the cartel’s encrypted communications system, and also installed the spyware for Guzman. For a payment of $460,000 and an offer of protection, Rodriguez unlocked the cartel’s encryption for the U.S. government from 2011 to 2013, Marston testified.
Marston spent hours Wednesday reading intimate texts between Guzman and his wife, Emma Coronel Guzman, a 29-year-old former beauty queen, as well as texts between Guzman and a purported mistress.
Jurors heard personal back-and-forth messages between the married couple, including Guzman saying of their 6-month-old daughter, one of their twins: “Our Kiki is fearless, I’m going to give her an AK-47 so she can hang with me.” They also learned that Emma Guzman referred to her husband as “Don Joaquin,” “Mr. Joaquin,” and “Papi” while he called her “love,” “darling,” and “queen.” But the texts also laid out details of the drug leader’s cartel life as a wanted man.
He talks about just barely escaping a police raid on his Los Cabos, Mexico, home in 2012 and asks Emma to get pants (size 32/30), shoes (Mexican size 7) and black mustache dye.
“I saw them pounding on the door next door, but I was able to jump out,” he wrote to his wife, who married Gomez when she was just 18.
“Oh, love. That’s horrible,” she responded. “I’ll be watching the news to see what they say, love.”
He also talks to her about making sure she has a gun, and when she sees there are cars outside her home, in 2012, he says: "You go ahead and lead a normal life — they just want to see if you're coming to where I am."
Most damning were numerous messages to and from Augustina Cabanillas Acosta, whom Guzman refers to as “love.” In an intercepted message between Acosta and another person, prosecutors said, Acosta says she knows Guzman is spying on her — yet she continues to use her phone to coordinate drug deals.
Emma Guzman sat expressionless in the court as the text exchanges were read.
In one message, Acosta talks to Guzman about arranging a boat to pick up kilos of cocaine off the California coast near Los Angeles. In another exchange, they speak of a 550-kilo marijuana boat delivery there that went awry. In January 2012, three delivery men were caught and Guzman offers the name of a public defender who might represent the men — and asks Acosta to try to find out what’s going on in their case.
Acosta tells him the public defender “doesn’t want to cooperate.”
The sweeping trafficking case against Guzman, who’s accused of smuggling tons of narcotics and weapons — as well as involvement in drug wars and the widespread corruption of Mexican officials — is expected to last another month.
Plagianos is a special correspondent.