'El Chapo' text messages to his wife — and mistress — revealed in court

In one message, Acosta talks to Guzman about arranging a boat to pick up kilos of cocaine off the California coast near Los Angeles. In another exchange, they speak of a 550-kilo marijuana boat delivery there that went awry. In January 2012, three delivery men were caught and Guzman offers the name of a public defender who might represent the men — and asks Acosta to try to find out what’s going on in their case.