‘Dangerous overcrowding’ of migrants found at El Paso border facility

By Associated Press
May 31, 2019 | 12:45 PM
| EL PASO, Texas
A Guatemalan man is searched by a Customs and Border Protection agent after he and his 7-year-old son crossed the border in El Paso on May 16. (Paul Ratje / AFP/Getty Images)

An inspection this month at an El Paso Border Patrol station where detained migrants are held found that there were 900 people crammed into the 125-person facility at one point.

The Office of Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security found "dangerous overcrowding." A majority of detainees were held past the maximum allowed 72-hour period.

Inspectors found migrants held in standing-room-only spaces for days and some standing on toilets.

An unprecedented number of families with children have arrived at the border this year.

The government built a temporary tent city in El Paso and plans to open a bigger facility within 18 months.

The report released Friday and first reported by CNN comes two days after El Paso agents arrested a group of 1,036 immigrants — the largest officials say they have encountered.

