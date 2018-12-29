Female military members and vets turning away from GOP

Women now make up 20% of the Air Force, 19% of the Navy, 15% of the Army and 8.6% of the Marines, according to Defense Department figures. In the Coast Guard, a division of the Department of Homeland Security, women make up 22% of the officers and 13% of those enlisted. The Coast Guard Academy, where Fitzpatrick was among the first women to attend in 1976, enrolled a class this year that is 40% female, a new high.