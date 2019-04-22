We asked for your experiences at historically black colleges. These are your stories

I am mixed race, black and Puerto Rican. My experience at an HBCU has been interesting. Some days I like it. Some days I don’t. I like it because it is affordable and they don’t judge you based off of one test. I also like it because it’s more easygoing and the small classes make it easier to focus. You also have a more personal relationship with your teacher, so that makes it better. I don’t like that it is small because I have had some drama. I also get judged because of the color of my skin — like I’m not black enough. I feel like I have learned a lot from attending my school and overall I do enjoy it.