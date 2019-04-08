Advertisement

Record 17-foot-long python captured in South Florida wildlife preserve

By Associated Press
Apr 08, 2019 | 7:10 AM
| ochopee, fla.
Wildlife officials say this snake is the largest Burmese python ever to be removed from Big Cypress National Preserve in the Florida Everglades. (National Park Service)

Officials at a South Florida wildlife preserve say they've captured the largest python ever found in the park.

Officials discovered the female python, more than 17 feet long and weighing 140 pounds, on Friday in Big Cypress National Preserve.

The python had 73 developing eggs.

Wildlife managers are using male pythons attached with radio transmitters to track down breeding females as they work to remove these invasive snakes.

Big Cypress National Preserve said on its Facebook page that one of the males was near the massive female.

