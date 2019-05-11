Activists bail women out of jail to ensure more happy Mother’s Days

Critics of the system contend the nation’s courts are unfairly punishing poor defendants by setting high bail for low-level crimes, causing them to languish in jail for months and separating them from their jobs and families. In some cases, they remain locked up until their case is dismissed or they take a guilty plea just so they can get out of jail, albeit with a criminal record. There has been a national push to reform bail by advocates who say incarceration should depend on a suspect’s risk to public safety, not on their ability to pay.