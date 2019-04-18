Advertisement

Attorneys for Parkland shooting suspect want to question his mental counselors alone

By Associated Press
Apr 18, 2019 | 10:15 AM
| Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Attorneys for Parkland shooting suspect want to question his mental counselors alone
A memorial of flowers adorns the corner of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus on Feb. 14, 2019, the first anniversary of the massacre in Parkland, Fla. (Emily Michot / Miami Herald)

Attorneys for the suspect in last year’s Florida school massacre will ask a judge to let them question his former mental health counselors without prosecutors present.

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz are scheduled Thursday to ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer for permission to question the counselors without notifying prosecutors or allowing their attendance. The counselors treated Cruz before the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

Advertisement
RELATED: Who they were: The victims of the Parkland school shooting »

The attorneys wanted to question them informally, but their employer said they would only comply if subpoenaed. That would require prosecutors’ attendance. Cruz’s attorneys say that would hinder their ability to prepare his defense.

Prosecutors say there is no exception to the rule allowing their attendance at any interviews.

The 20-year-old defendant has offered to plead guilty for a life sentence. Prosecutors want the death penalty.

Advertisement
Advertisement