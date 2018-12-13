Angry over Khashoggi killing, Senate demands end to U.S. role in Yemen war and condemns crown prince

Trump has questioned U.S. intelligence that concluded Mohammed played a role in the Khashoggi killing. But in their bipartisan war powers resolution and condemnation of the prince, the Senate signaled to the U.S. ally that it is not as willing to forgive the murder of a U.S.-based journalist and outspoken critic of the Saudi regime. The Yemen war, where Saudi Arabia is fighting Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, is one of Mohammed’s favored projects.