House Democrats go to court to get Trump tax returns

By Associated Press
Jul 02, 2019 | 8:45 AM
| WASHINGTON
President Trump speaks to the media at the Oval Office on Monday. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)

A House committee has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking President Trump's tax returns.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the House Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.

The committee contends it doesn't have to explain its reasons for seeking Trump's tax return information. It says the administration has defied a subpoena for the documents "in order to shield President Trump's tax return information from congressional scrutiny."

The committee says it is investigating tax law compliance by the president, among other things.
