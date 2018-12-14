Unplugged after mass shooting, Route 91 Harvest festival may return to Vegas Strip next year

Paddock killed 58. More than 800 were wounded, including 413 by gunshot or shrapnel. He fired more than 1,000 rounds before turning a gun on himself. Police were unable to determine a motive for Paddock’s deadly shooting spree but concluded he acted alone. The hotel suite he used as his perch has been sealed off since the incident and will never be reopened for guests, hotel officials have said. The Mandalay Bay’s floors have also been renumbered as a result of the shooting.