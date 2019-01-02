Starbucks guru is said to be considering a run for the White House. That might be a hard sell in Seattle

Brown goes so far as to call Schultz "the Democratic version of [President] Trump," listing having a "cult following" and being "ego-driven" among their supposed shared qualities. There are similarities, to be sure: Both men were raised in New York City (Trump in an affluent Queens neighborhood, Schultz in public housing in Brooklyn), both are polarizing figures in the cities they now call home, both are wealthy businessmen, and should Schultz choose to run, he would have exactly the same amount of experience in public office as Trump had when he successfully ran: zero.