Buried alive in beans: ‘Grain entrapment’ calls for specialized rescue training

Soybeans that came out of the field last November were damp, didn't dry well and weren't flowing smoothly out of an opening in the bottom of the 30-foot-tall, corrugated steel bin. Just before 4 p.m. on May 30, Butterfield scaled the ladder on the outside and climbed down into the shadowy bin with a length of plastic pipe to break up the damp clumps. He wore no harness or safety equipment. He had done the same thing without incident the previous day and on other days.