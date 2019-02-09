This real estate agent is trying to sell a jail. It's not going so well

For the least-populated county in Utah with only about 1,000 people — the closure hit hard. A third of the county jobs were suddenly gone when the roughly 20 employees were either arrested or scattered to find work elsewhere. About $1.4 million in annual state revenues that helped Daggett County’s government run and pay off the general obligation bond secured when the jail was built in 1998? Also gone. All that was left was the shell of the building and the small town of Manila trying to figure out what to do with it.