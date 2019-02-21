Las Vegas gets hit with second snowstorm in a week. What are the odds?

They started arriving at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign as the first big snowflakes began to fall Wednesday night — landing softly and slowly turning the green artificial turf around it to white.
Debbie Dixon was so excited, she laughed and clapped and tried to take selfies with her friends to capture the moment of pure, unadulterated joy of feeling the snow hit her face and collect on her jacket.
“One. Two. Three,” the 44-year-old Henderson, Nev., resident said as she and her friends crowded into the frame of the smartphone.
Around her, people posed in front of the sign, its bright lights illuminating the falling flakes. Across Las Vegas Boulevard, snow began accumulating on the wings of airplanes at McCarran International Airport.
It was the second time in a week Las Vegas has been hit with snow. Dixon dismissed Sunday’s storm as weak compared to what the region got Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. “That was OK,” she said. “But this is really snowing.”
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas reported Thursday morning that the official snowfall for Feb. 20 in Las Vegas was 0.5 inches — breaking a daily snowfall record for the date. It also reported that it was the second latest date in the winter where a half-inch or more was ever recorded. That record was set on Feb. 25, 1987 when 0.6 inches fell.
The single-day record for snowfall in Las Vegas was 7.4 inches on Jan. 31, 1979
McCarran sits at an elevation of about 2,000 feet, and the western edge of the city that leads into Red Rock Canyon climbs upwards of 3,500 feet. Since 1937, the city has seen more than an inch of snowfall 20 times. But Wednesday was only the second day in two decades with measurable snow at McCarran, National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Varian said.
Christine Crews, spokeswoman at McCarran, said that as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, about a hundred flights were canceled and delays were averaging about two hours.
She said the airport has only two scrapers and some sweepers to assist with scraping icy runways.
With temperatures falling into the low 30s heading into Wednesday evening, the city and Clark County had been bracing for a storm receiving the sort of hype reserved for a new residency opening up at a casino on the Strip.
The rumor mill at Sig Rogich Elementary School was in snowpocalypse mode Wednesday afternoon as students whispered about a dream scenario where schools were closed for a snow day.
Clark County School District dashed those high hopes at 4:30 a.m., announcing via social media that all schools would indeed be open.
“All reports indicate that it is safe to drive on the roads,” the district tweeted. “We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep our families and community up-to-date on any changes. We will determine by mid-day whether to have after-school activities based on weather conditions.”
While the measurable National Weather Service totals were under an inch, areas west of Las Vegas were reporting unofficial totals of 5.5 inches — mainly in the neighborhood of Summerlin.
Mount Charleston, where the Lee Canyon Ski Resort is located, received about two feet of snow, Varian said.
Snowmen began popping up in neighborhood parks Wednesday night. Sleds left tracks on once-grassy hills.
Ever the gambling city, Las Vegas bookmakers talked odds in inches.
“I think snow-day odds might be 15/1 now,” tweeted Patrick Everson of Covers.com.
Jay Kornagay, Westgate Hotel and Casino vice president of sports operations, tweeted throughout the day Wednesday that the odds of snow were dropping — 60-1, then 25-1 and, finally, 12-1. For entertainment purposes only, of course.
On the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday night, the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino was taking people up the elevator, but the outside observation deck was closed due to the snow and wind. Luxor Hotel and Casino became a snow-capped pyramid as the accumulation settled on its slanted sides. Parking lots were filled with cars covered with layers of snow.
But the snow wasn’t sticking to the black road, which glistened with wetness and reflected the bright lights of marquees and brake lights. At each traffic light, windows on cars rolled down and arms were stuck out as people recorded the snowfall with smartphones. The Aria Hotel and Casino’s sign could be seen through a light, low-hanging fog that gave the effect of a soft-focus camera filter.
Clark County, which has jurisdiction over the Strip, has four snow plows at the ready, which are mostly used for mountain and high elevation roads. The city of Las Vegas, which includes Fremont Street, does not have a snow plow.
Varian said the snowfall was the result of “a cold core” that was moving through the region. She said spotters in Kingman were reporting a foot of snow and that two highways heading into the Arizona city were closed as of 8 a.m.
The Nevada Highway Patrol reported early Thursday morning that freeways in the valley were clear — but wet. They also reported last night that a trooper vehicle was struck while investigating a crash, but no injuries were reported.
Varian said the snow was likely to turn to rain heading into the afternoon and it could develop into snow again Thursday night.
The storm system is also expected to bring some snow to Southern California, possibly even the Hollywood Hills, according to the National Weather Service.