It’s a boy. Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s royal baby has arrived

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.
The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.
This is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.
The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the second son of Prince Charles — next in line for the throne — and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.
Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.
The child will be eligible for dual British-U.S. citizenship if Meghan wants to go through the application process.
Harry and Meghan married at Windsor Castle a year ago this month. In April, they moved from a house on the London grounds of Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, which is on the property near Windsor Castle where they held their wedding reception.
Journalists and well-wishers have camped out for days in Windsor, about 22 miles west of London, awaiting the baby’s arrival. Kensington Palace has said the new parents don’t plan to pose for a photograph or appear in public with their baby for several days.
Meghan, a California native, had a starring role on the American TV series “Suits.” She had a previous marriage that ended in divorce and has strong feminist views.