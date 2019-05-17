Chelsea Manning sent back to jail for refusing to testify

Manning's lawyers had argued that she should not be jailed because she has proved that she will refuse to testify no matter how long she's behind bars. Under federal law, a recalcitrant witness can be jailed for civil contempt only if there's a reasonable possibility that the incarceration will coerce the witness into testifying. If a judge were to determine that incarcerating Manning were punitive rather than coercive, Manning would not be jailed.