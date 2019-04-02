Chicago will soon have its first African American female mayor

“This election is historic, not merely because there are two black women vying to be the leader of our great city, but it’s historic in my view because it gives us the opportunity to create change, change that is necessary to break from the status quo, to break from the broken and corrupt political machine that has left far too many of our people behind,” Lightfoot said during her Saturday speech. “That machine that covets compliance, that covets secrecy and loyalty at the expense of everything else.”