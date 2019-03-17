Colorado joins list of states endorsing presidential election popular-vote bill

Because many states are dominated either by the Democratic or Republican party, the winner of a presidential election is a foregone conclusion in those states. Also because electoral votes are reflective of the representation within the U.S. House and Senate, some states have very large electoral college contingencies, while others are much smaller. As a result, a handful of "battleground" states are where candidates tend to focus their attention. Still, candidates prefer to win as many states as possible and the popular vote to establish a public mandate for their agendas.