Attorney Michael Avenatti faces November trial in New York

California attorney Michael Avenatti faces a November trial date on charges he tried to extort millions of dollars from sportswear company Nike.
The Nov. 12 trial date was set Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe at a pretrial hearing in Manhattan.
Avenatti participated by telephone. Afterward, he said in a statement he looks forward to a jury exonerating him.
A Tuesday hearing scheduled over allegations he defrauded porn star Stormy Daniels was postponed.
Avenatti was charged in March with trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.
Avenatti gained fame representing Daniels over a nondisclosure deal regarding an alleged affair with Donald Trump.
He also faces federal fraud charges in California.