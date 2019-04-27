North says he won’t serve second term as president of NRA

Lt. Col. Oliver North has announced that he will not serve a second term as the president of the National Rifle Association amid inner turmoil in the gun-rights group.
In a statement read to members of the group Saturday, North said he believes a committee should be set up to review the NRA's finances. He said there is a "clear crisis" and "it needs to be dealt with" if the NRA is to survive.
President Trump spoke to the convention Friday and vowed to protect gun rights in the 2020 elections from so-called efforts by Democrats to disarm law-abiding Americans.