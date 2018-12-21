He suspected his roommate left the racist graffiti. He didn't know about the poison.

But Royal's illness was overlapped by another incident April 5. That Thursday, around 12:30 p.m., Royal left his room in Warren Square A, a two-story brick house that had been chopped up into single and double rooms for undergraduates living on the west side of campus. According to a LehighValleyLive story from the time, he later learned from his roommate, Yukai Yang, that their room had been trashed. Royal's television and bed were damaged. Royal, who is African American, also had his desk defaced. In black marker, someone had written the n-word, followed by "get out of here."