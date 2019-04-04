House votes to end support for Yemen war, rebuffing Trump

The House has voted to end U.S. involvement in the Yemen war, rebuffing the Trump administration’s support for the military campaign led by Saudi Arabia.
The bill now heads to President Trump, who’s expected to veto it. The White House says the bill raises “serious constitutional concerns.”
It’s the first time Congress has invoked the decades-old War Powers Resolution to try to stop U.S. involvement in a foreign conflict.
Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Congress “is no longer going to ignore its constitutional obligations when it comes to foreign policy.”
The war is in its fifth year. Thousands have been killed and millions are on the brink of starvation in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.