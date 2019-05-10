House passes $19-billion disaster aid bill over Trump opposition

Disaster aid measures are usually among the few reliably bipartisan pieces of legislation left in an increasingly partisan Washington. But the pending measure faces several obstacles in addition to the battle over Puerto Rico, including an attempt by powerful Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) to boost Army Corps of Engineers harbor dredging efforts, of which the Port of Mobile in his state would be a major beneficiary. Shelby’s relationship with White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney also appears strained.