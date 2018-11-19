Broward County election supervisor Brenda Snipes resigns following chaotic Florida recount

Broward's election track record is marred by mismanagement and improper procedures. Snipes' handling of the 2018 election was also problematic, particularly in the tight Senate race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Rick Scott. On election night, Broward failed to report vote totals to the state every 45 minutes, Politico reported. Broward's recount process took much longer than most of the other Florida counties. Snipes acknowledged over the weekend her office has misplaced more than 2,000 ballots included in the original count.