Advertisement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery

By Associated Press
Dec 26, 2018 | 8:30 AM
| Washington
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves hospital after cancer surgery
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery on Dec. 21 to remove two malignant growths from her left lung. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital after cancer surgery, a spokeswoman for the court said Wednesday.

The spokeswoman, Kathy Arberg, said Ginsburg left New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Tuesday and is now “recuperating at home.”

Advertisement

Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors said there was no evidence of any remaining disease.

Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month, she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed high-court arguments.

The court is next scheduled to meet on Jan. 7.

Advertisement
Advertisement